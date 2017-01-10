Japan envoy returns home in South Korea ‘comfort woman’ row

Japan's ambassador to South Korea returned to Tokyo on Monday, reiterating its frustration over a statue of a "comfort woman," which has reignited a diplomatic row over Tokyo's wartime sex slavery.



Tensions spiked on Friday when Tokyo said it would recall its envoy over the statue which was placed outside its consulate in Busan last month, symbolizing women forced to work in Japanese military brothels mostly during WWII.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said during a regular press briefing on Monday that "the comfort women issue is a heinous crime against humanity committed by the Japanese militarism during WWII that victimized many countries.



"We feel it is rather necessary for the Japanese side to ponder why this page of history is still not turned over."



Japan argues it is against a 2015 agreement between the neighbors meant to put an end to the hugely emotional and decades-long "comfort women" issue with a Japanese apology and payment of money.



"If the Japanese side really wants to unload the burden of history, it must take real and concrete actions to win the trust of the international community, especially people from its Asian neighbors, on the issue of history," Lu said.





