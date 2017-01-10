China honors top scientists

China honored its leading scientists with top government awards on Monday amid ambitions to become a world-leading power in science and technology.



Tu Youyou, the winner of the Nobel Prize for medicine, together with physicist Zhao Zhongxian, received the State Preeminent Science and Technology Award from President Xi Jinping at a grand ceremony to honor distinguished scientists and research achievements in Beijing.



Pharmacist Tu, 86, is the first woman to have been given the top government award for science in China on Monday. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2015 for her discovery of artemisinin, which is widely used in treating malaria.



Zhao, with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), has been dedicated to conducting research on superconductors of electrons for over four decades.



Zhao and his research team discovered the superconductors in liquid nitrogen temperature region in 1987, and he then discovered iron-based compounds as high-temperature superconductors and investigated their traits. That made him a two-time winner of the Top Natural Science Prize, another government award.



Both scientists will get a prize of 5 million yuan ($721,000) each. According to a guideline posted on the Ministry of Science and Technology website, 90 percent of the prize money should be invested in scientific research, with the prize winner deciding the target of research.



Since the establishment of the State Preeminent Science and Technology Award in 2000, a total of 27 scientists have won the award, which is granted to no more than two scientists every year. Last year there were no winners.



The Monday ceremony also honored the recipients of the "three big awards," including the Top Natural Science Prize, the Prize of the Science and Technology Invention and the Science and Technology Progress Award.



Five foreign experts, including Professor Katharina Kohse-Höinghaus from Bielefeld University in Germany and Mexico-based International Maize and Improvement Center (CIMMYT), a non-profit organization that does research on the sustainable development of wheat and maize farming, were honored with the China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award 2016.



A total of 279 scientific programs won the "three big awards" this year, a drop in number from last year. In the past five years, an average of 307 scientists or research programs have received the awards per year.



China aims to build itself into an innovative country by 2020, when scientific progress will contribute nearly 60 percent of the nation's economic growth, according to a national science and technology development plan.



Big breakthroughs







China's scientific innovation has experienced great momentum in 2016, as the country achieved remarkable breakthroughs in many key fields, including mobile broadband systems, deep-sea research and spaceflight.



The budget for national natural science stood at 24.8 billion yuan in 2016, an 11.9 percent increase from 2015, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



It is vital for a big country like China to step up investment to drive its scientific innovation, which still lags behind world-leading countries like the US, said Huang Jun, a professor at the School of Aeronautic Science and Engineering at Beihang University.



Luo Tianhao, a research fellow at the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, told the media that China is at a turning point in changing its old development model based on an intensive exploitation of natural resources with low efficiencies into one based on innovation. He also noted that more resources should go to education and provide incentives for young scientists.



"As the budget increases, the research atmosphere for fundamental research has been notably improved, especially for the young researchers," Huang told the Global Times.



However, Huang is concerned that some Chinese scientists are still underpaid, and their salaries could only support basic life needs, which prompted them to rush to gain fame, which affects the quality of their research.