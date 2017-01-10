34 die on Spanish roads during Christmas holidays

A total of 34 people lost their lives in 32 different accidents on Spanish roads during the Christmas
holidays, Spain's General Direction of Traffic (DGT) confirmed Monday.
The Christmas holiday period began on Dec. 23 and ended at midnight on Jan. 8, and was two days longer than the 2015 holiday period, which registered the same number of deaths.
The two worst days for accidents were New Year's Day, when five people were killed in accidents, and Dec. 29 when four people lost their lives.
The data come a week after the DGT confirmed that 2016 ended with 1,160 deaths on Spain's roads, 28 more than in 2015, ending a tendency of falling mortality from traffic accidents stretching back 13 years.