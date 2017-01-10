Khartoum discloses US initiative for holding talks between gov't, armed groups

The Sudanese government on Monday disclosed a US initiative for holding a round of talks between the government and the Sudanese armed groups later this month in Paris.



"There is an American initiative for holding a meeting between the government and the armed opposition in the French capital Paris during Jan. 20-21," said Ahmed Bilal Osman, Sudan's information minister and government spokesman at a press conference.



The Sudanese official expected a breakthrough soon in the file of negotiations between Khartoum and the armed groups in Darfur, and fighters of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector who are leading a rebellion in Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions.



In August last year, the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel on Sudan (AUHIP) suspended the peace talks between the Sudanese government and the armed opposition in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, due to the differences between the parties regarding the two files of humanitarian assistance and security arrangements.



The Sudanese government has been fighting the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector at South Kordofan and Blue Nile states since 2011.



It has also been battling a group of armed movements in the Darfur region since 2003.

