Thousands of Portuguese take to Lisbon streets to mourn Soares

In a soaring tribute, thousands of Portuguese took to streets in capital Lisbon on Monday to bid farewell to deceased former president Mario Soares, a man widely known as the "father of democracy" in the country.



The coffin of Mario Soares was picked up from Soares' family's home in Campo Grande, a neighbourhood in Lisbon, this morning.



The funeral car carrying Soares' body, escorted by around 30 police motorbikes, drove pass the main streets of Lisbon before it arrived at the City Hall, where a ceremony took place, at around 11 a.m. local time.



After the ceremony, the coffin was taken to the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon by a horse-drawn cart, which was escorted by guards and accompanied by 84 horses.



Crowds of people awaited the arrival of Soares' coffin, including Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.



The coffin arrived at the Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon at 1 p.m. local time, with crowds cheering and shouting "Soares is great."



The body was then placed in the monastery's "room of tiles" with the casket opened for the public and officials to their last farewell.



The body of Soares is being guarded by six cadets. Flowers offered by his family and by the authorities have been placed at each end of the coffin.



Hundreds of people lined up inside the building to see Soares last time, with some carrying the Portuguese flag or a red rose.



"I am here to pay homage to this great man of democracy. He was a fighter and a symbol of freedom," said Sonia Ramirez, 75, a pensioner, who was carrying a Portugal flag and a flag from the Socialist Party.



"I owe this man, as I opposed him at times but I recognize that he fought for his convictions and never gave up. I owe him my recognition and that is why I am here," Rui Santos, 76, an engineer, told Xinhua.



Former prime minister and leader of the main opposition Social Democratic Party Pedro Passos Coelho went to express his condolences among other politicians.



"I believe this is a national homage, which is felt by all the Portuguese," Passos Coelho said on his way out of the Mosteiro dos Jeronimos where the vigil service is taking place.



The funeral will take place Tuesday and will be attended by national and international figures including President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, who referred to Soares as "an extraordinary political figure" and an "inspiration."



Three days of national mourning, which started on Monday, were declared on Saturday, the day Mario Soares passed away at the Red Cross Hospital in Lisbon at age of 92.



Soares died of respiratory complications that left him in a profound coma at the Red Cross hospital in Lisbon after he was admitted to the hospital on Dec. 13 last year.



Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said the former president was a symbol of freedom in a speech from the Belem palace in Lisbon on Saturday.



Sores was widely known in Portugal as one of the founding fathers of the country's democracy after a bloodless coup on Apirl 25, 1974, when the dictatorship of Oliveira Salazar was overthrown.



He was the first freely elected prime minister after the coup.



He was co-founder of Portugal's Socialist Party and prime minister of Portugal from 1976 to 1978 and from 1983 to 1985. He served as president for two consecutive five-year terms from 1986.



He also served as foreign minister and an MP of the European Parliament. When he served as foreign minister he negotiated the Portuguese entry into what is today the European Union.



Over the past weekend, thousands of people signed a book to show their condolences at the Socialist Party Headquarters in Lisbon and numerous figures paid tribute to Soares.



The incumbent Prime Minister and leader of the Socialist Party Antonio Costa said Soares was the "voice of our freedom" and "someone who would have been irreplaceable in our recent history."



Former Portuguese prime minister and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres referred to him as a "rare political leader."

