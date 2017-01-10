Cristiano Ronaldo crowns the Best FIFA Men's Player 2016

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday has crowned the the Best FIFA Men's Player 2016, upsetting Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.



After ending cooperation with France Football magazine for FIFA Ballon d'Or, FIFA reintroduced the Best FIFA Football Awards since 2009.



In 2016, the attacker helped Real Madrid clinched the UEFA Champions League by scoring the last penalty in the shoot-out. He finished top of the competition' s scoring charts with 16 goals, seven more than second-placed player.



The Portugal captain lifted the first major trophy in his country' s history at UEFA EURO 2016, upsetting hosts France in the final in Paris.



According to an improved voting system, the winner was chosen via a process in which 50 percent of the result was based on the choices of the captains and head coaches of all the world' s national teams.



The other 50 percent was split between the result of an online public ballot and the submissions from a select group of more than 200 media representatives from around the world.



The 31-year-old star fist won the Best FIFA Men's Player in 2008.

