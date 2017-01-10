Belarus introduces visa-free regime for 80 countries

Belarus introduces a five-day visa-free regime for citizens of 80 countries who come into the country through the Minsk National Airport, the press-service of the Belarusian leader said on Monday.



Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed on January 9 the decree introducing visa-free regime which applies to 39 countries in Europe, including the entire European Union, as well as Brazil, Indonesia, the US, Japan and other states.



First of all, these are favorable countries in terms of migration, Belarus' strategic partners which have introduced visa-free regimes for Belarusian citizens on a unilateral basis, the press-service said.



A valid passport or other document permitting foreign travels, money (equivalent to at least two base amounts for each day of stay in the foreign currency or Belarusian rubles), medical insurance in the amount of at least 10 thousand euro operational in Belarus will be needed for the visa-free entry.



The citizens of Vietnam, Haiti, Gambia, Honduras, India, China, Lebanon, Namibia, Samoa should also have a valid multi-visa to the EU states or the Schengen Area with a mark confirming the entry to their territory, plane tickets with a confirmation of the departure from the Minsk National Airport within 5 days after the date of the entry.

