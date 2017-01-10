Golden Globe sparks word fight between Trump, Hollywood

US President-elect Donald Trump
lashed out at Hollywood Monday in response to jeering against him during the star-studded Golden Globe ceremony.
"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," Trump told his 19 million followers on twitter.
"She is a Hillary flunky who lost big," Trump continued.
Streep was one of several participants at the ceremony Sunday night that chided the president-elect, saying his mocking of a disabled reporter last year "sank its hooks in my heart."
"For the 100th time, I never 'mocked'a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him 'groveling'," Trump tweeted.
Jimmy Fallon, a comedian who famously ruffled Trump's hair on his show last year, likened Trump to King Joffrey, a notorious boy-tyrant in the celebrated TV show Game of Thrones.
Ever wondered what would happened if Joffrey lived? Fallon asked the audience, "in 12 days we're gonna find out."
The results of the awards were "tabulated by the firm of Ernst & Young and Putin", Fallon said in a snide remark on Russia's alledged meddling of the USelections.
Kellyanne Conway, a senior Trump aide who will become a presidential counselor, echoed Trump and said the Golden Globes is "inciting people's worst instincts."
Despite Trump's past role as a reality show personality, he has had a bumpy history with the entertainment industry.
In November, the cast of Hamilton, a popular broadway play, lectured Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who was in the audience, on the importance of upholding "American values".
Trump also had a hard time assembling a team of prominent artists to perform at his upcoming inaugural ceremony on Jan. 20, as big names including Elton John were reported to have turned down the invitation.