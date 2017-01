Two pilots killed in NE China plane crash

Two pilots were killed when a general-purpose plane crashed during training at midday on Monday in northeast China's Liaoning Province.



The aircraft, belonging to the privately-owned Fuhang aviation academy in Jilin Province, crashed at Caihu airport in Faku County, a few minutes after it took off, according to a publicity official of Faku.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.