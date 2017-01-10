China probes 240 centrally administered officials in past 4 years

A senior anti-graft official said Monday that 240 centrally administered officials have been investigated, with 223 receiving punishments, since November 2012.



Wu Yuliang, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC), told a press conference that over four years more than 1.16 million corruption cases were filed and nearly 1.2 million people have been punished for violating CPC and government rules.



According to the official, 2,566 fugitives have been extradited or repatriated since 2014, with assets worth about 8.6 billion yuan (1.3 billion US dollars) recovered.



During the past year, 57,000 party members took the initiative to confess to their wrongdoing, said Xiao Pei, vice minister of supervision.



"This is what crushing momentum is," Xiao said.



When asked if the crackdown on corruption will slow down prior to the 19th National Congress of the CPC due to concerns of stability, Luo Dongchuan, a senior official with CCDI, said that the fight against corruption will not weaken and zero-tolerance will not change.



"We should keep the crushing momentum against corruption," Luo added.



CPC history has proved that the Party has a strong self-correcting capacity, Xiao said. The Party never conceals its faults and is able to discover and correct its mistakes in time, he added.



Wu also revealed that the National People's Congress Standing Committee will formulate a supervision law, in essence pushing forward national legislation on anti-corruption.



China's anti-corruption campaign shifted up a gear following the 18th CPC National Congress in late 2012.



A survey by the National Bureau of Statistics reveal that about 92.9 percent of those surveyed were satisfied with anti-graft efforts and the work on clean governance in 2016, compared with 75 percent recorded before the key meeting convened in 2012.



Wu said the increased support shows that the CPC Central Committee's firm stance on comprehensively and strictly governing the Party conforms with the public will.

