CPPCC holds reception for luminaries' widows

China's top political advisory body held a Spring Festival reception for widows of luminaries and national political advisors who were not members of the Communist Party of China on Monday. Du Qinglin
, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), gave a speech on the committee's 2016 achievements at the event, which was also attended by Yu Zhengsheng
, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.
Among the attendees were Wang Dingguo, widow of Xie Juezai, one of the founders of China's justice system; Xu Huijun, widow of Zhu Guangya, a leading scientist in the development of nuclear weaponry; and Huang Huanbi, widow of Israel Epstein, a Polish-born journalist.
This year's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28.