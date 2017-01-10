CPPCC holds reception for luminaries' widows

China's top political advisory body held a Spring Festival reception for widows of luminaries and national political advisors who were not members of the Communist Party of China on Monday.

Du Qinglin, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), gave a speech on the committee's 2016 achievements at the event, which was also attended by Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Among the attendees were Wang Dingguo, widow of Xie Juezai, one of the founders of China's justice system; Xu Huijun, widow of Zhu Guangya, a leading scientist in the development of nuclear weaponry; and Huang Huanbi, widow of Israel Epstein, a Polish-born journalist.

This year's Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28.

