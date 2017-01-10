China has 300,000 lawyers

The number of lawyers operating in China has surpassed 300,000, growing at an annual average of 9.5 percent in recent years, statistics from the All China Lawyers Association showed Monday.



They deal with about 3.3 million lawsuits every year, in addition to nearly 1 million non-litigation cases, according to a document released at a seminar on the development of lawyers associations.



Lawyers also handle half a million legal assistance cases each year.



Meanwhile, the number of law firms is also expanding. There are more than 25,000 law firms operating in the country, maintaining an average annual growth rate of 7.5 percent, according to the document.

