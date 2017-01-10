Explosion rocks Syria's Qamishli city

An explosion rocked Syria's northeastern city of Qamishli on Monday, killing at least one, state news agency SANA reported.



The explosion was caused by a roadside bomb that went off near the post office in Qamishli in the predominantly-Kurdish Hasakah province, said SANA.



No party claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the city has witnessed several bombings that were claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.



Further details about this bombing are still forthcoming.

