Aging nuclear power plant near New York to shut down by 2021

The aging Indian Point nuclear power plant near New York will close by April 2021.



Energy Corp., which runs the plant, will shut down Indian Point Unit 2 by April 2020 and Indian Point Unit 3 by April 2021, completely ending operations of its reactors at the site, which sits on the east bank of the Hudson River, according to a press release from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.



"For 15 years, I have been deeply concerned by the continuing safety violations at Indian Point, especially given its location in the largest and most densely populated metropolitan region in the country," Cuomo said in the statement.



Transmission upgrades and efficiency measures already are in service, Cuomo said, adding that other generation resources ready to come online by 2021 will help generate more than enough electrical power to replace Indian Point's capacity.



New York State will also perform regular safety inspections of the plant leading up to its closure and make any replacements needed to help maintain the building's structural integrity during that period of time.



The Indian Point Unit 1 of the plant was shut down in October 1974 because officials say it did not meet regulatory requirements.

