China's 1st fixed-wing aircraft for polar flight lands in Antarctica

China's first fixed-wing aircraft for polar flight Snow Eagle 601 taxies after its landing at the airport of Kunlun Station at about 4,000 meters above the sea level near Dome A, Jan. 8, 2017. On Sunday, Snow Eagle 601 successfully landed at the airport of Kunlun Station and took off from the station later. It was the first landing of this type of aircraft here. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2016 shows China's first fixed-wing aircraft for polar flight Snow Eagle 601 at an airport near Zhongshan Station, a Chinese scientific research base in Antarctica. On Sunday, Snow Eagle 601 successfully landed at the airport of Kunlun Station and took off from the station later. It was the first landing of this type of aircraft here. (Xinhua/Rong Qihan)

Crew members of China's first fixed-wing aircraft for polar flight Snow Eagle 601 pose for a group photo with Chinese expedition team members at Kunlun Station at about 4,000 meters above the sea level near Dome A, Jan. 8, 2017. On Sunday, Snow Eagle 601 successfully landed at the airport of Kunlun Station and took off from the station later. It was the first landing of this type of aircraft here. (Xinhua)