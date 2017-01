China consumer prices up 2 pct in 2016

China's consumer prices grew 2 percent year on year in 2016, up from 1.4 percent in 2015 but well below the government's 3-percent annual target, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



Growth in the consumer price index, the main gauge of inflation, increased 2.1 percent from a year ago in December, slightly down from November's 2.3-percent rise.