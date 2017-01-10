Britain braces for snow storms with severe weather warnings issued

Britain's Met Office issued national severe weather warnings Monday as snow storms make their way across the Atlantic Ocean from Canada.



The Met said an arctic maritime airmass originating over northern Canada will bring a period of cold weather across Britain later this week with snow showers, strong winds and widespread overnight frosts.



"From midweek the whole of the UK can expect to see a change in the weather as a northwesterly airflow sets in and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued for snow and wind," the Met said in an early warning bulletin Monday.



The cold airmass will spread southwards across Britain during the course on Wednesday with the heaviest and most frequent snow showers then likely across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and around Irish Sea coasts.



Met office meteorologist Jenny Rourke said: "With strong northwesterly winds all areas will feel the cold and there will be snow showers, especially in northern and western areas. With wintry weather anticipated later this week, we advise people to check the latest forecast and weather warnings before they travel."



The cold weather is likely to last into the weekend.

