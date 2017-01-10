China-ASEAN security cooperation awaits further improvement

China has made great progress in the development of its relations with Southeast Asian countries in recent years despite overseas media's focus on disputes in the South China Sea. The progress, such as upgrading the ASEAN-China FTA and security cooperation, has indeed put some countries on high alert.

There are two major reasons why these countries are concerned. First, there is a biased belief, which is popular in Western countries, that the rise of China is sure to bring threats to its neighbors who in turn ought to unite in a defensive not cooperative way against China's increasing military force. Second, the US sees itself as the leading provider of security in the Asia-Pacific region and some countries in the region would stay under America's security umbrella and strengthen their ties with the US rather than other powerful countries.

However, ASEAN countries have a shared thought since the bloc established that any world power's influence in the region should be restricted in order to promote their own interests. Therefore, ASEAN have put full efforts in advancing regional cooperation including the declaration of the Zone of Peace, Freedom and Neutrality and the launch of ASEAN Regional Forum and East Asia Summit, with strategy featuring the balance of the great power, or the hedge.



Since 2010, the US has promoted its pivot to the Asia-Pacific. It proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement which aims to disrupt the regional economic cooperation, and stirred up disputes over the South China Sea and the East China Sea so as to reinforce the regional security alliance system, seeking a US-led Asia-Pacific orderASEAN countries thereby have also adopted a "rebalancing" strategy, which simultaneously reinforces ties with the US and other nations including China, Japan and India, in hope of balancing out the world power while maintaining their importance in the area.

That China-ASEAN collaboration has extended to the security domain is an involuntary result from their long-term cooperation. The China-ASEAN relations have developed rapidly over the past 25 years. China was the first country to join The Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia and establish a strategic partnership with the bloc, as well as the first to support the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty and participate in the FTA.

China marked itself as ASEAN's biggest trade partner for a continuous-seven-year in 2015, and ASEAN the third trade partner with China for a continuous-five-year, which has contributed the cross investment estimated more than $160 billion and produced a great deal of projects favoring people's livelihood.

Thanks to the rapport between the people and geopolitical adjacency in the region, every week sees thousands of flights between Chinese and ASEAN cities. In 2015, the number of air passengers was more than 23 million, and the number of overseas students reached 190,000. Such close economic cooperation and exchange obviously leads to enhanced cooperation in security to safeguard the common interests.

In a sense, it is necessary for China and ASEAN countries to strengthen security cooperation as specific challenges, such as crimes, piracy, terrorism, health hazards, extreme weather and refugee crisis, have increased over the years. These transnational challenges have posed threats to each country's security. The attack on the Mekong River in 2011 that left 13 Chinese sailors dead forced the riparian countries to work together to eliminate transnational criminal gangs.

The China-ASEAN security cooperation is now at an early stage and awaits further improvement in mutual trust. But which should come first, trust or cooperation? This is like the chicken-or-egg question. But, one thing is certain: trust produces cooperation and cooperation promotes trust. Like what is said in constructivism philosophy, either enemy or friend is constructed through interaction. That's to say, the mutual trust between China and ASEAN countries will grow as their cooperation deepens and intensifies.

The author is a research fellow from the Institute of South and Southeast Asian and Oceania Studies under the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn



