Type 96 main battle tanks deploy concealment smoke

Type 96 main battle tanks fire smoke shells during a realistic training exercise held by an armored regiment attached to the PLA 31st Group Army at a training base in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Dec.30, 2016. (81.cn/ Pang Xiangchuan)

Type 96 main battle tank fires smoke shells during a realistic training exercise held by an armored regiment attached to the PLA 31st Group Army at a training base in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Dec.30, 2016. (81.cn/ Pang Xiangchuan)

A Type 96 main battle tank fires smoke shells during a realistic training exercise held by an armored regiment attached to the PLA 31st Group Army at a training base in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Dec.30, 2016. (81.cn/ Pang Xiangchuan)

A Type 96 main battle tank deploys concealment smoke during a realistic training exercise held by an armored regiment attached to the PLA 31st Group Army at a training base in southeast China’s Fujian Province on Dec.30, 2016. (81.cn/ Pang Xiangchuan)