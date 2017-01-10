Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/10 17:23:39
ACROSS

  1 Church focal point

  6 Far away from port

 11 "Boo" mo.

 14 Difficult to get through

 15 Understand

 16 Promise

 17 Driving toward

 19 112.5 degrees from S

 20 Add it to "a one" to make "none"

 21 Material that's worsted for wear?

 23 Zagreb's place

 27 Old pro

 29 Moved by semi

 30 Gen. Charles de ___

 31 Bewhiskered mammal

 32 Group of officers

 33 Software program, briefly

 36 Customary practice or observance

 37 Prefix meaning "bone"

 38 Cut remnant

 39 Word from Homer

 40 Like a DC comics "man"

 41 "I'll second that"

 42 Mexican Januaries

 44 Like many radials

 45 If everything fails miserably

 47 Chinese dumplings

 48 Where Dolphins play

 49 Start up a computer

 50 Wood shaping tool (var.)

 51 Attempt to lure

58 ___ Paulo

 59 Dangerous sub of WWII

 60 Aligned perfectly

 61 ___-pitch softball

 62 Numerical sense?

 63 America's bird

DOWN

  1 Big hullabaloo

  2 Sportscaster Berman

  3 Blast maker

  4 Fire remnant

  5 Come again?

  6 Old Greek marketplace

  7 Food carrier

  8 Feeling blue

  9 "To the max" suffix

 10 Last Supper guest

 11 Be melodramatic

 12 Kind of line

 13 Adolescent, almost

 18 Make a sudden attack

 22 Sniggler's catch

 23 Musical combo?

 24 6:1, e.g.

 25 Expensive way to pay?

 26 Away from gales

 27 Skywalker's daddy

 28 Certain dollar

 30 Airport choices

 32 A hundred bucks

 34 Eucharist plate

 35 Gives the goad-ahead?

 37 Yours and mine

 38 Deposit for a moist bank

 40 Not to be taken lightly

 41 Having toothlike notches

 43 ___ de plume

 44 TV, informally (with "tube")

 45 Gather for a collection

 46 Type of wave

 47 Market value

 49 Defeated

 52 Agent's org.

 53 Sly critter

 54 Nest egg letters

 55 Give a little pull

 56 Communications abbr.

 57 Keats poem, e.g.

