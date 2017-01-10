puzzle
ACROSS
1 Church focal point
6 Far away from port
11 "Boo" mo.
14 Difficult to get through
15 Understand
16 Promise
17 Driving toward
19 112.5 degrees from S
20 Add it to "a one" to make "none"
21 Material that's worsted for wear?
23 Zagreb's place
27 Old pro
29 Moved by semi
30 Gen. Charles de ___
31 Bewhiskered mammal
32 Group of officers
33 Software program, briefly
36 Customary practice or observance
37 Prefix meaning "bone"
38 Cut remnant
39 Word from Homer
40 Like a DC comics "man"
41 "I'll second that"
42 Mexican Januaries
44 Like many radials
45 If everything fails miserably
47 Chinese dumplings
48 Where Dolphins play
49 Start up a computer
50 Wood shaping tool (var.)
51 Attempt to lure
58 ___ Paulo
59 Dangerous sub of WWII
60 Aligned perfectly
61 ___-pitch softball
62 Numerical sense?
63 America's bird
DOWN
1 Big hullabaloo
2 Sportscaster Berman
3 Blast maker
4 Fire remnant
5 Come again?
6 Old Greek marketplace
7 Food carrier
8 Feeling blue
9 "To the max" suffix
10 Last Supper guest
11 Be melodramatic
12 Kind of line
13 Adolescent, almost
18 Make a sudden attack
22 Sniggler's catch
23 Musical combo?
24 6:1, e.g.
25 Expensive way to pay?
26 Away from gales
27 Skywalker's daddy
28 Certain dollar
30 Airport choices
32 A hundred bucks
34 Eucharist plate
35 Gives the goad-ahead?
37 Yours and mine
38 Deposit for a moist bank
40 Not to be taken lightly
41 Having toothlike notches
43 ___ de plume
44 TV, informally (with "tube")
45 Gather for a collection
46 Type of wave
47 Market value
49 Defeated
52 Agent's org.
53 Sly critter
54 Nest egg letters
55 Give a little pull
56 Communications abbr.
57 Keats poem, e.g.
solution