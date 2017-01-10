puzzle





ACROSS



1 Church focal point



6 Far away from port



11 "Boo" mo.



14 Difficult to get through



15 Understand



16 Promise



17 Driving toward



19 112.5 degrees from S



20 Add it to "a one" to make "none"



21 Material that's worsted for wear?



23 Zagreb's place



27 Old pro



29 Moved by semi



30 Gen. Charles de ___



31 Bewhiskered mammal



32 Group of officers



33 Software program, briefly



36 Customary practice or observance



37 Prefix meaning "bone"



38 Cut remnant



39 Word from Homer



40 Like a DC comics "man"



41 "I'll second that"



42 Mexican Januaries



44 Like many radials



45 If everything fails miserably



47 Chinese dumplings



48 Where Dolphins play



49 Start up a computer



50 Wood shaping tool (var.)



51 Attempt to lure



58 ___ Paulo



59 Dangerous sub of WWII



60 Aligned perfectly



61 ___-pitch softball



62 Numerical sense?



63 America's bird

DOWN



1 Big hullabaloo



2 Sportscaster Berman



3 Blast maker



4 Fire remnant



5 Come again?



6 Old Greek marketplace



7 Food carrier



8 Feeling blue



9 "To the max" suffix



10 Last Supper guest



11 Be melodramatic



12 Kind of line



13 Adolescent, almost



18 Make a sudden attack



22 Sniggler's catch



23 Musical combo?



24 6:1, e.g.



25 Expensive way to pay?



26 Away from gales



27 Skywalker's daddy



28 Certain dollar



30 Airport choices



32 A hundred bucks



34 Eucharist plate



35 Gives the goad-ahead?



37 Yours and mine



38 Deposit for a moist bank



40 Not to be taken lightly



41 Having toothlike notches



43 ___ de plume



44 TV, informally (with "tube")



45 Gather for a collection



46 Type of wave



47 Market value



49 Defeated



52 Agent's org.



53 Sly critter



54 Nest egg letters



55 Give a little pull



56 Communications abbr.



57 Keats poem, e.g.





solution





