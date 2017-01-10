Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

take off shelves



下架



(xiàjià)

A: This morning I suddenly discovered that a lot of songs had disappeared from my playlists.



今天早上我忽然发现我播放列表里的好多歌都不见了。



(jīntiān zǎoshànɡ wǒ hūrán fāxiàn wǒ bōfànɡ lièbiǎo lǐ de hǎoduō ɡē dōu bùjiàn le.)



B: Me too. I heard that a bunch of songs had been taken off shelves.



我的也是。我还听说有一批歌曲已经下架了。



(wǒde yěshì. wǒ hái tīnɡshuō yǒu yīpī ɡēqǔ yǐjīnɡ xiàjià le.)

A: I asked some acquaintances that use other music apps and they said their songs were gone as well.



我问了一些用其他音乐软件的小伙伴, 他们说也没有了。



(wǒ wènle yīxiē yònɡ qítā yīnyuè ruǎnjiàn de xiǎohuǒbàn, tāmen shuō yě méiyǒu le.)



B: Actually, there have been instances where songs you once could listen to couldn't be played anymore, but this is the first time that even the name of the song has disappeared from a playlist.



之前也有过歌曲突然不能听的情况, 但歌名从列表里消失还是头一回。



(zhīqián yěyǒu ɡuò ɡēqǔ tūrán bùnénɡ tīnɡ de qínɡkuànɡ, dàn ɡēmínɡ cónɡ lièbiǎo lǐ xiāoshī háishì tóu yīhuí.)