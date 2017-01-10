Pudong most delayed of all Chinese airports

According to a recent report on airport development in China, Shanghai Pudong International Airport was ranked as having the longest delays of any airport around the country, thepaper.cn reported.



In 2016, 70 percent of all planes took off on time from Chinese airports, up 7 percent from the previous year. Flights were delayed 33 minutes on average, 6 minutes less than in 2015.



However, Pudong International Airport had only 52.4 percent of its planes departing on time, worse than Hongqiao International Airport's 57.2 percent.



In 2016, Pudong had 94,000 flights departing for overseas destinations and 219,000 to domestic destinations, the most and second among all Chinese airports, respectively.



Civil Aviation Administration of China refused Shanghai's request to add more routes due to the city's notoriously poor performance on punctuality.



Insiders claim that limited airspace and constant bad weather are among the reasons for Pudong's and Hongqiao's frequent delays.





