Car driver kidnapped at knifepoint by passenger

A migrant man was placed in criminal detention for kidnapping a Didi Zhuanche driver and robbing him of 8,00 yuan ($115.39) in December, reported kankanews.com.



The suspect hailed the taxi in Minhang district at 5 pm on December 24 asking the driver to take him to Wuxi in neighboring Jiangsu Province. As soon as they got off the highway the suspect changed his destination and put a knife to the driver's neck.



The driver handed over all his cash and then drove the suspect to a metro station. The driver called the police later, who eventually caught the suspect at an Internet cafe not far from the metro station.



The suspect, in his 20s, comes from Dongtai in Jiangsu Province. He once worked in Shanghai but lost his job not long ago.





