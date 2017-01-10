Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Japanese man wins local property battle!"A Japanese widower aged in his 90s recently won a lawsuit against his three stepchildren over property in Shanghai belonging to his deceased Chinese wife. The couple married in Japan in 1966 but had no children of their own. In 1991 the woman purchased property in Jing'an district, which she assigned (on a piece of notepaper) to her three Chinese children from her first marriage. After her death the children argued that the marriage was invalid because she hadn't legally divorced from her first husband before moving to Japan.