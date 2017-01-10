Hongbao ‘salami slicing’ idea could influence Chinese charity

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

Whenever I read news that Chinese people are selfish and don't participate in charities, it baffles me. If the Chinese were really so penny-pinching, how has hongbao (red envelopes stuffed with cash) become so prevalent and ubiquitous here?



It is true, I must say, that beggars on the streets of China tend not to have much luck with their fellow countrymen, and that local nonprofits often have trouble finding volunteers.



The World Giving Index calculated Gallup surveys of 195,000 people in 153 nations asking if they had donated any money or volunteered within the past month. Chinese above all were ranked "least likely on the planet to help others in need."



I don't, however, believe that the Chinese are selfish - I've experienced many random acts of kindness here - but indubitably the nation does have a charity problem.



Maybe it's rooted in the notorious Chinese "self-preservation mentality," or maybe citizens believe so much in the government's altruistic proclamation not to leave anyone on the street that they feel it's being handled, or maybe the Chinese simply do not trust each other.



Either way, any society could be said to be lacking a vital facet if it does not care for its poor or strive to alleviate others from misfortune. But in order for charity to somehow take root in a civilization, there must first be an initial spark that enables people to not feel reluctant or suspicious about giving to strangers.



That is where hongbao comes in. Ah, those bright-red envelopes thick with yuan red-backs that are handed out like candy every Spring Festival, at weddings and when you need the help of someone influential.



Just the other day, a video went viral showing a young Chinese bride receiving a hongbao from her new in-laws, opening it, then throwing it back at them in disgust screaming "you promised me 10,000 yuan ($1,442) to marry your son! This is only 1,000!"



This past year, hongbao has been digitized. A widely popular app available via social media titan WeChat has reached 850 million users. As opposed to WeChat Wallet, which is a simple retail transactional app, WeChat Hongbao was specifically designed to turn the tradition of cash-giving into a virtual custom.



Following the explosive popularity of this app, I came up with a brilliant idea that I hope Tencent Holdings Limited (the developers) will pay attention to.



It's not in accordance with financial regulations nor is it 100 percent feasible yet, but it's at least a start toward a more benevolent and altruistic China.



Ask yourself: what was the amount of the last WeChat Hongbao you saw in those practically useless networking virtual gatherings? Probably nothing above a single yuan. There are maybe on average 400 members in each group, however, and a hundred yuan from each sender generates a maximum of 0.50 yuan for each receiver.



Such digital hongbao are, quite frankly, a waste of time and money. And yet, it could become an efficient way to channel one's altruistic intentions without taking any large risks. If you've seen the 1999 comedy Office Space, you'll know what I'm getting at. It's called "penny shaving," or pejoratively, "salami slicing."



There could be many ways of doing this, but my friends and I came up with an idea where the amount equal to the second decimal in the received WeChat Hongbao packet is directly donated to a charity by Tencent.



If you receive 0.47 yuan, for example, 0.07 is accumulated by WeChat into a special account and is channeled to a legitimate charitable cause (hopefully nothing associated with Guo Meimei).



Given that at least a billion WeChat Hongbao exchange hands within the virtual world every year, this act of altruism could generate some serious revenue for Tencent while creating huge word-of-mouth awareness among ordinary Chinese.



Such a trick will not immediately transform all of Chinese society regarding its year-old notions against helping strangers, but it would maybe put a smile on at least a few who can't even afford a smartphone.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.