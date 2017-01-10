As pollution continues to take a toll, Indians speak out about its effects between Beijing and Delhi

As the air pollution in India continues to grow, more people are starting to become aware and educated on the effects of the smoggy conditions. Photo: IC





Some Chinese cities such as Beijing have been shrouded in heavy smog throughout this winter. China is not the only country faced with a smog crisis. Some cities in India are becoming known for their even more severe air pollution problems.



The two countries both have a rapidly growing economy as well as the challenging task of improving the air quality for their people. However, situations can be very different for each. Metropolitan talked to several Indians in Beijing and Delhi to find out what the Indians think about the smog in China and India.



Smog in India



Indian expat Jasmeet Kalsi has been living in Beijing for 16 years. Kalsi still remembers vividly that as a child, when he visited Delhi and rode on a scooter, he had trouble breathing from time to time.



"It used to be that bad," he said.



According to a report in Hindustan Times in November 2016, The Indian Delhi had witnessed "the worst spell of smog" in early November, with the pollution level reaching a record high.



"Levels of particulate matter finer than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) crossed the 900 mark in some areas, which is almost 15 times the safety limit," the report said.



Standing near the Akshardham Temple, one of the most polluted areas in Delhi, Tilak Jha, an Indian who used to study and live in Hangzhou and Beijing, described the haze and dust filled air saying, "you can hardly see anything blue."



"It's not only common here, but quite normal in other areas in Delhi," he said.



In Jha's opinion, even though the air pollution problem in Delhi and Beijing is relatively the same, people's exposure to air pollution in Delhi is much higher. What makes things worse is that people in India rarely wear a mask.



"In China, it is less dusty; there is better public transportation and infrastructures and you don't really see the air pollution everywhere. However, in Delhi, air pollution is more visible. It's quite smoggy and quite dusty [across the city]."



Apart from that, the indoor pollution in Delhi also poses several health hazards, said Jha.



"In Delhi, we live in really small, closed and unhygienic places. Around 80 percent or 90 percent of Delhi's population live in very small houses that do not have many things locally like the people in China are used to," he explained.











Compared with Chinese, Indians take a more casual attitude toward pollution, but realize it is still detrimental to their health and future of the nation. Photos: CFP





Growing awareness



Jha said the breakout of China's smog crisis helps Indians realize that the air pollution can cause serious heath problems.



"Before I went to China, I didn't see pollution that way. In Delhi, everything is quite normal, you get used to it because it is a part of your everyday life," he said.



Mehernosh Pastakia, an India who has lived in China for 26 years, agrees. Over the past few decades, Pastakia has developed his business into an Indian restaurant chain in Beijing, and has also witnessed the changes of the Chinese economy as well as its air quality.



Pastakia, originally from Mumbai, a city less influenced by air pollution in India, had no idea about smog a few years ago, just like most Chinese people.



"When I first came to China in 1991, we had never heard of PM 2.5. Whenever we see smog, we would consider it fog. I would call my parents and tell them it was wonderful and that it reminded me of a hill station with fog most of the time," he said.



According to his experience, there is a growing awareness in both countries, especially in China. More information is becoming available, and people are actively taking measures to protect themselves.



"We can say that in China, people know more about air pollution than in India," he said. "Now in India, people have just started to wear masks. Unlike in China [where many people wear masks], some people in India do not. Sometimes they just use a scarf to cover their noses and mouths."



Facing the problem



Ananth Krishnan, a Beijing-based reporter from India Today, said the smog problem troubling both China and India is unavoidable as the two countries strive to develop their economies.



"Decades ago, Western countries battled with this problem. The question facing us is if we can afford to replicate that. It is becoming increasingly clear for the state of the environment and health of our populations, we cannot. The challenge is to find newer and cleaner ways of growth," he said in an interview with Metropolitan.



To tackle the smog problems, the Beijing government has implemented a series of measures, such as the odd-and-even car plate policy, as well as closing schools on severe polluted days.



"The Delhi government recently implemented an odd-and-even rule - not just for bad smog days, but every day," said Krishnan. "However, the government then withdrew it as there was some public criticism, which was merited as the rules had little effect on the air."



"Vehicular pollution accounts for less than burning crops and dust," he explained. "Faced with public concern, the government is looking at ways to reduce the movement of heavy trucks into cities and also crop burning in the winter, which is one of the biggest sources of pollution."



Now in Delhi, the public transport system does not rely much on fuel any more, according to Kalsi. The air has improved dramatically since the early 2000s when the convention of buses, taxis and rickshaws started to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG).



"I think that's a big change," Kalsi said.



In Krishnan's opinion, how China reacts to air pollution may set a model for India, which will encounter the same problem in the next decade. He said that to some extent, the current situation in Delhi resembles the phase that Beijing had gone through five years ago, when the public became educated and aware of the air pollution.



"We hope we can learn from both the good and bad of what's happening in China as we tackle the problem," Said Krishnan.



Indians' point of view



The Indians interviewed by Metropolitan seem to share a calmer and more positive attitude toward the two countries' long-term battle against air pollution.



During the smoggy days in Beijing, there are slightly less people who would go out to eat, according to Pastakia. The smog shrouds people's mood. "They seem unhappy, and that's not good," he said.



Pastakia holds a positive and carefree attitude toward the Beijing smog. "I have to work even if it's smoggy, and fortunately I work indoors."



Dinesh Yenneti, a software engineer working in Beijing who hails from Hyderabad, an Indian city without smog, said he had not experienced smog before he came to Beijing.



"Before I came, my colleges and friends warned me about the smog in China. So when I came to China, I was expecting to see the smog itself," he said.



"My attitude toward smog is very simple. It's like when it is raining, we take an umbrella; when it's cold we take a warm jacket; when there is smog, we take masks." Even now, Kalsi seldom wears a mask in Beijing, and he considers himself "not very health conscious."



He admits that like everyone else, he feels "a little down" and has a sore throat when there is smog.



"I can't say I am used to the smog. It's just that there's no way around it," he said. "We are both developing countries. We need to face the truth," said Kalsi.



In Beijing, the veteran expat also notices things changing in a better direction.



"It used to be worse, but they use less coal now," he noted.