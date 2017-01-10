Anti-globalization sentiment shouldn’t target China

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

The reason "globalization" has become a buzzword stems from the benefits the trend has been bringing to mankind. The combination of capital, technologies and markets of developed economies and labors and natural resources from developing countries can accelerate the growth of wealth and create profits for all sides. Developed countries can buy more products with excellent quality and at reasonable prices while developing nations can embrace more employment opportunities in the manufacturing industry.



In most cases, globalization has made the development of human societies more balanced and increased chances for peace within the international community. However, high-speed globalization can also produce adverse results.



After developed economies invest much of their capital overseas, it is not rare to witness weakening industries in their own countries. While the low cost of living that globalization provides is enjoyed by many, there is an emergence of complaints about rising unemployment rate and the consequent declining living standard.



At the same time, if developing nations failed to attach importance to environmental protection, large-scale pollution can be created within a very short period, which is a potential hazard to not only themselves but also their neighboring countries. People who live in those nations might have to pay a long-term price for their deteriorating ecosystem.



The rapid flow of people, materials and information, which is driven by globalization, may not lead to positive outcomes all the time. Regional integration and convenience in visa application could pose more challenges to the international fight against terrorism. Given the different level of development and requirements in environmental protection, developed countries tend to outsource their manufacturing to developing nations, resulting in environmental degradation there. The flow of information is of great significance, yet it helped spread extreme thoughts, violent remarks and terrorism, putting huge pressure on the stability of each country's internal affairs.



Later this month, Donald Trump, the magnate who has profited extensively through globalization, will become the next US president. People used to believe after he assumes office, Trump might use his successful business experience to promote globalization in his policies. However, since the start of his campaign, Trump has attacked globalization regardless of how much he has benefited from it. He blamed his predecessors and other countries for the sluggish US economy and China seems to have become the scapegoat in the anti-globalization movement.



In the eyes of those who accuse China, the country has abused globalization, benefited the most from it, yet failed to contribute its fair share to the trend. They believe China has closed its door, imposed high tariffs on imports and secretly subsidized export products. From their perspective, China does not respect intellectual properties, refuse to give benefits for laborers, manipulate exchange rate and does pretty much all manners of evil.



Yet this is not the case. Since the reform and opening-up, China promoted policies to attract investments. But it has never forced other foreign nations to do so, like how the West did during the Opium War. China is the largest export economy. In the meantime, it is also the second largest importer in the world. China did attract a lot of foreign capital, yet has also made huge investment. Since 2014, China's outbound direct investment has exceeded investment into the country.



Indeed, there are still improvements to be made in China's investment policies, but the country is paying more attention to environmental protection, which pushes the quality of Chinese products to the next level and increase the opportunities for foreign green and ecological products to enter China's market. There are fluctuations in the yuan during the past year, but they were mostly triggered by the Chinese currency's new status as a member of the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket. With the development of Chinese technological innovation, the era in which the country heavily depends upon exports is long gone. The century of "created in China" will soon come to the forefront.



The economic and trade ties between China and the US is very close with their core interests firmly linked to each other. It is globalization that connected China to the US and relieved many of their contradictions. However, the two still need to ponder how to share the cake in the globalization era. Meanwhile, taking all the credit for the advantages of globalization while attributing all the blames to one another for the detriments is the action of a child. Both China and the US are mature nations; neither can benefit from anti-globalization movements. The two need pragmatic collaboration in the process of improving globalization and finding a healthy path for common development.



The author is deputy dean of the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn