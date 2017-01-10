Can coat color tell character?

White cats are said to be smarter and more independent than their peers. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Liu Zelin, 24, a cat lover and owner of two cats, Jingzhang and Xiaojiu, has been very exhausted recently.



Xiaojiu, an orange cat, snuck into the cat food storage and ate about two kilograms of food in one night. The next day he threw up and had diarrhea, so Liu had to take him to the vet. At the same time, Jingzhang, a black-and-white cat, taking advantage of being home alone, damaged the furniture and curtains, made a mess with toilet paper, and broke Liu's favorite flowerpot.



After she had complained about her two cats in a WeChat group for cat lovers, Liu was told that the behavior of her cats was typical of felines with their coat color.



"I learned that the colors of cats can indicate their personality," Liu said. "They say that orange cats are usually greedy and get fat easily, and black-and-white cats are 'huskies' because, like the dogs, they can be quite destructive."



Chen Manfu, a veterinarian in Beijing with more than 10 years of experience, said there is a kind of link between a cat's color and its personality.



"Generally speaking, orange cats, especially tabby ones, are mild and gentle, but kind of greedy. Black-and-white cats are vigilant, active and a little aggressive. Tortoiseshell cats usually have a good temper but are a little timid and shy. Black cats are usually silent, calm, and good at hunting, while white cats are more independent and somewhat smarter than others," explained Chen.



Also, according to a study published in the Journal of Applied Animal Welfare Science in 2015, there is some scientific basis for Chen's claims.



Researchers at the University of California studied 1,274 online questionnaires to see whether there was a correlation between coat color and certain behaviors in domestic cats.



The researchers invited pet owners of calico cats, tri-colored cats with coats that are predominately white, to test their level of aggression toward people in comparison to other types of cats, such as white, black and tabby cats.



Owners responded to an online questionnaire which asked them to detail how often their pet was aggressive during a typical day, how it reacts when handled and its behavior at the vet.



The result showed that calico females, black-and-white, and gray-and-white cats were often more aggressive toward humans, and the ideal feline is either black, gray, white or a tabby cat.



In terms of the reason for the findings, Chen said there has not been any scientific study of the biological root, and the conclusion is based on pet owners and researchers' daily observation.



"Although we can understand a cat's personality based on its coat color, their characteristics are not always the same since they are sensitive and smart creatures," Chen said.



The external environment and the owner's attitude are also crucial to a cat's personality and its attitude toward humans, added Chen.



"A stray cat is not likely to be nice to a strange human. They remain highly vigilant, while a house cat raised from a kitten can be very docile no matter what color it is," he said. "I think what matters most is not the cat's color, but the owner's love and patience toward the furry creature."



Taking Jingzhang's destruction of her apartment as a call for attention, Liu said she would spend more time with the animal. She also plans to adopt a third cat when Xiaojiu recovers.



"Having learned the secret of cat colors and its correlation to their personality, I guess I will adopt a pure white or black cat," she said. "I am not discriminating. I already have one hyperactive one and one with bulimia. I want a normal and gentle new one."