Police detain illegal fireworks peddlers

Chaoyang district police detained two men and seized about 3,380 kilograms of fireworks on January 4, the Beijing Morning Post reported.



According to the police, two men, one surnamed Qiao and the other Shi, were reported and nabbed. Shi told the police that they bought the fireworks in Hebei Province and transported them to Beijing for sale. They rented a storage unit in Tongzhou to store the fireworks and drove to Chaoyang to sell them. The two were detained for the illegal storage and transportation of fireworks.





