Man gropes woman on plane

A woman surnamed Zhang was sexually harassed on a red-eye from Shenzhen to Beijing on January 3. The man who harassed her, a senior executive at a Beijing-based company surnamed Li, was detained for five days, the Beijing Youth Daily reported.



According to Zhang, Li thought she was fast asleep and put his hand into her bra after the light went out in the cabin. Zhang pushed him away and immediately told an airline stewardess, who called the Beijing police from the plane. When the plane landed, the police met Li and took him to the Capital Airport police station where he confessed to touching Zhang's breasts. Li's company later publicly announced that he was fired.





