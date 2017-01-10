Woman attempts to dose roommate

A woman surnamed Guo had a fight with her roommate Xiaomei on January 7. The next morning, she found strange white things in her salt container, the Beijing Morning Post reported.



Guo called the police, and Xiaomei confessed that she put laxative in Guo's salt to teach her a lesson after their fight. Guo said she did not believe it was just laxative and would wait for the test result. She also refused mediation and vowed to let Xiaomei bear the full brunt of the law if the white substance is poison.





