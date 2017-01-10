Going strong in China

The body shop at CJLR's plant in Changshu, East China's Jiangsu Province, is 85 percent automated. Photo: Courtesy of CJLR

Chery Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Co, Ltd (CJLR), the joint venture between China's leading auto manufacturer Chery Automobile Co and UK's luxury car producer Jaguar Land Rover, has been going strong in the Chinese market, significantly increasing its local production, product offerings and research and development (R&D) spending in the country.Going forward, CJLR is aiming even higher to increase its presence in the world's largest auto market with plans to further expand local production capacity, its product portfolio and R&D investment to court more Chinese motorists.CJLR remains devoted to delivering on its promise of providing the Chinese market with world-class quality products and service, according to official statements from the independent joint venture, which outlined its achievements over the last few years and its future plans in China.In October 2014, CJLR opened a premium manufacturing plant, in Changshu, East China's Jiangsu Province. It was not only the first plant established jointly by Chinese and UK automakers, but also the first full-scale automobile manufacturing facility of the Jaguar Land Rover brand outside of the UK.As a global flagship plant, the factory adopts some of the world's most advanced and efficient automobile manufacturing technologies in each of the processes with a high automation rate and short processing time.CJLR also opened a purpose-built aluminum body shop - the first in China for aluminum laser welding, the latest technology for light-weight car body structure.The planned annual production capacity of the 810,000-sqaure-meter plant is at 130,000 units in the first phase, which had an investment of 10.9 billion yuan ($1.57 billion). So far, the plant has manufactured three models: the Range Rover Evoque, the Land Rover Discovery Sport and the All-New Jaguar XFL.The Range Rover Evoque, the most popular and stylish model in the Land Rover family, was the first model built at CJLR's plant in Changshu. The first car was rolled off the assembly line in February 2015 and hit the market one month later. The 2016 Range Rover Evoque adopted a new design, featuring new technologies.The second model built at the CJLR plant was the all-terrain premium sports utility vehicle (SUV) - the Land Rover Discovery Sport, which adopts new design features including a unique 5+2 seating configuration. The Land Rover Discovery Sport was officially launched on October 29, 2015.The all-new Jaguar XFL, a premium sedan, became the third model to be produced at the Changshu plant. It is the first Jaguar brand model to be locally manufactured in China. Designed exclusively for the Chinese market, the all-new Jaguar XFL's wheelbase is extended by 140 millimeters, increasing the space in the rear seat. The sedan is also the only locally produced model with intelligent aluminum architecture. It hit the Chinese market on August 29, 2016.Apart from its production capacity and portfolio, CJLR has also been taking on other endeavors to improve its technological capabilities. Following the announcement of the "Industrial Internet" concept from General Electric in the US, CJLR moved fast to implement the Industrial Internet in China, with its Phase One Internet Planning to establish an integrated IT solution for all manufacturing operations, including quality and logistics.Under the plan, CJLR adopted a slew of programs in its production and distribution network, including a built-to-order system, which helps the plant manage highly customized orders to meet varied, personalized requirements from customers.The Manufacturing Executive System helps integrate the management of production, quality, logistics, error-proofing and traceability, while the use of virtual reality in manufacturing helps increase efficiency. CJLR also established an Internet-based Smart After-Sales Service system, which allows it to inspect and diagnose systems remotely.CJLR has also invested heavily in R&D, with construction for a new R&D center having been completed and put into use. Employing 300 engineers, the center takes the lead in product planning, design and development, among other roles.In terms of distribution, there are more than 200 dealers in operation that have signed partnership agreements with CJLR. In addition to physical dealerships, CJLR has also been experimenting new sales channels online. CJLR has teamed up with online dealer website bitauto.com to provide leasing and purchasing in installments options for online purchases.All of these efforts have led to continue success for CJLR in the Chinese auto market in recent months, particularly in sales.And sales of locally produced cars accounted for 50 percent of total sales in China. And further sales growth is in store with more future plans in China to expand CJLR's capacity, according to the joint venture."With commitment to long-term and sustainable development in China, we would continue to expand our investment and world-class product offerings at the appropriate time according to development requirements and market demand," CJLR said.Adding to its current production of the three models, CJLR will launch one new model each year from 2016 to 2020 under its "5-Year Ambition," it said. Phase two of the Changshu plant, whose goal is to expand capacity, is already underway. During this phase, local production capacity will be increased by 70,000 units, more than half of its current capacity.New facilities, including a brand new T&F shop, will be installed, and some of the current facilities such as the body shop will be expanded.During Phase two, CJLR will continue to focus on information technologies and bring Jaguar Land Rover's advanced technology, automotive energy-saving, new materials and new fuel technology to China.CJLR will also expand its dealership network, with 50 more dealers be expected in the coming years. That will bring the total number of authorized dealerships to around 250, covering major first-, second- and third-tier cities as well as some smaller cities.To take advantage of a growing demand in the Chinese market for new energy vehicles, CJLR will also be committed to the development of green technologies that benefit from the latest technologies and innovations developed by its parent companies - Jaguar Land Rover and Chery, both of which are fully engaged in new energy saving technologies and new energy vehicle development.