Xi’an officials slammed by govt for passing pupil whistle-blower info to school

Two Xi'an education bureau officials were officially criticized by the Shaanxi provincial education authorities for passing to a school phone numbers of student whistle-blowers who complained that the school was holding classes despite air pollution alerts.



The Xi'an education bureau suspended classes at all schools in the city between January 3 and 5 after a red smog alert was issued on January 1, the Shaanxi education department announced on its Sina Weibo account Tuesday.



However, posts later went viral online claiming that The Middle School Attached to Northwestern Polytechnical University (MSANPU) in Beilin district suspended several students after they called the local education authorities to complain that the school had not closed during the smog alert.



One of the Beilin officials, surnamed Wu, claimed that he believed the students' reports were malicious complaints from local training agencies as the bureau had urged the school to suspend its classes after previous complaints, said the announcement.



However Wu informed the MSANPU about the reports without authorization and gave them the phone numbers, the official Weibo post explained.



Wu's supervisor, surnamed Deng, as well as the school itself, were also criticized by the provincial government.



"I can guarantee you that the school didn't track down the callers' numbers or suspend them from classes," Li Ye, vice principal at the MSANPU told thepaper.cn on Saturday, denying the online posts.



Wang Mingxue, another MSANPU vice principal, claimed no knowledge of the incident.



Schools have come under fire for forcing children to attend classes during the recent smog which has blanketed parts of China.



The principal of Linqi No.1 Middle School in Henan Province was fired after teachers in December made 400 students take an exam outdoors in hazardous levels of pollution.





