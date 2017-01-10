Rude cops forced to take courtesy course

A total of 20 police officers in Xi'an's Chang'an district will be taking hospitality lessons at a 5-star hotel on how to protect and serve, with a smile.



"Politeness is something all our officers should possess," Chang'an district police captain Li Huixian told media Sunday.



"Instead they'll salute and put on a smile that comes from the heart. These are the little details that warm hearts."



The classes aiming to boost cop courtesy are among measures announced Friday in response to a local TV report about short-tempered officers at the district's Weiqu station.



"Wait a minute what's the rush?" is just one of the common retorts barked at local residents, according to a Xi'an TV program that aired Thursday.



Officials were quick to act.



"In response to the [report], [officers] will undergo a three month disciplinary 'style rectification' activity to ... improve service quality," Chang'an district police posted on Sina Weibo Friday.



The program will include lessons at a 5-star hotel.



Sanqin Daily





