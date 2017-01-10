Police arrest fugitive for giving back-alley abortions

A woman on the run for conducting illegal abortions in a Shenzhen house was arrested Thursday after a botched surgery left a patient maimed and without her small intestines.



Guangming district law enforcement tracked down the 41-year-old surnamed Zhang in her hometown of Kaijiang, Sichuan Province following an investigation that stretched over thousands of kilometers.



The patient, 20-year-old woman, surnamed Wei, told authorities she sought medical attention for abdominal pain days after undergoing an induced labor procedure at Zhang's clinic in May.



Doctors notified police after finding Wei suffered from a ruptured uterus and that her small intestines had been removed as a result of the illegal abortion.



Wei said she had visited Zhang in May around four months into her pregnancy.



Wei's husband, surnamed Liu, told police they had learned of Zhang's clinic through a friend and paid Zhang 500 yuan for the procedure.



But a police visit to Zhang's makeshift clinic revealed she had already skipped town.



During their investigation, police learned on January 1 that Zhang had fled to her hometown in Sichuan. Guangming district officers arrested her five days later with the help of local law enforcement.



Zhang, who has a 2014 arrest for conducting abortions, had never gone to medical school or held any licenses.



The couple said they decided to have an abortion because a prenatal exam revealed the baby, determined to be a girl, was not developing normally.



They also already had a daughter and did not want another one, Liu said.



thepaper.cn

