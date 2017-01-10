Stocks dip amid broad declines after data shows surge in producer prices

Chinese mainland stocks edged lower on Tuesday, with oil, shipping, insurance and railway infrastructure sectors declining the most on the day.



The blue-chip CSI 300 Index slipped 0.17 percent to 3,358.27 points on Tuesday.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 3,161.67 points, while the Shenzhen Component Index finished 0.25 percent lower at 10,306.34 points.



The ChiNext Index, which tracks China's NASDAQ-style board for high-tech and emerging start-ups, lost 0.51 percent to 1,951.68 points.



A total of 417.43 billion yuan ($60.19 billion) in shares changed hands on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges on Tuesday.



The broad market losses were limited as participants continued to seek stocks that were tied to the theme of State-owned enterprise (SOE) mixed-ownership reform.



The biggest gainer of the day was the airline sector, which soared following reports that China Southern Air Holding Co planned to push mixed-ownership reform by introducing strategic investors, in particular Internet enterprises.



Investors appeared to shrug off data showing producer prices surged the most in more than five years in December 2016, as prices of coal and other raw materials soared.



The pickup in prices reinforced views that the country is on steadier footing heading into the New Year, underpinned by stronger factory activity and domestic demand, which are being driven by a lending and construction boom.



Zhang Qi, analyst at Haitong Securities in Shanghai, said bullish sentiment at the start of the year was countered by weakness among some SOEs, which corrected after a multi-day rally.



Hong Kong stocks hit a one-month high on Tuesday morning, shrugging off bearish sentiment from a weak Wall Street as commodity strength lifted resource shares.



The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 0.83 percent to 22,744.85 points on Tuesday.





