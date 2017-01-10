Consumer inflation remains mild

China's consumer price inflation remained tame in December, the government announced Tuesday.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, increased 2.1 percent from a year earlier, slightly down from November's 2.3 percent rise. For the whole of 2016, the CPI rose 2 percent, well below the government's 3 percent annual target.



National Bureau of Statistics senior statistician Sheng Guoqing said the slower rise in December reflected a higher base of comparison and weak price increases in vegetables and fruit.