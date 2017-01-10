R&D spending hit 2.1% of GDP in 2016

China's investment in research and development (R&D) probably stood at 1.54 trillion yuan ($223 billion) in 2016, representing 2.1 percent of GDP, according to Science and Technology Minister Wan Gang.



Last year's R&D expenditure was estimated to rise by 9 percent from 2015, with more than 78 percent of the spending coming from enterprises, Wan announced at a meeting on Tuesday.



Wan said initial figures showed the value of technology transactions in China amounted to more than 1.14 trillion yuan, and the scientific and technological progress contribution to the country's economic growth in 2016 rose to 56.2 percent.



