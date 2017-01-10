CPC Central Committee's leadership stressed at meeting

The top leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Tuesday called for centralized and unified leadership of the Party's Central Committee.
The call was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting was chaired by Xi Jinping
, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.
The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee listened to reports of the leading party groups of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the State Council, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
Attendees of the meeting also heard the report of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.
The leading party groups of these organs should conform to the CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi Jinping as the core, and implement major policies of the CPC Central Committee, according to a statement released after the meeting.
The CPC is the key to "managing China's affairs well," said the statement.
The leadership of the CPC is both "the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest advantage of the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics," according to the statement.
Adhering to the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee is an important purpose of governing the Party strictly, streamlining intra-Party political life and strengthening intra-Party supervision, as well as a "fundamental political code of conduct".
Attendees agreed that, during the past year, the leading party groups of the Standing Committee of the NPC, the State Council, the CPPCC National Committee, and the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate adhered to the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee and defended its authority.
They fulfilled their responsibility in comprehensive and strict governance of the Party and standardized intra-Party political life, the statement said.
These organs also concentrated on implementing major policies and decisions of the CPC Central Committee, making great contributions to the causes of the Party and the state as well as a good start to the 13th Five-Year Plan
period (2016-2020).
Attendees also recognized the work of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee during the past year, including helping to organize many important meetings and commemorations.
Attendees of the meeting called for promoting the stable and healthy development of the economy and social stability and harmony.
They also called for comprehensively governing the Party in a strict way, regulating intra-Party political life, and accepting intra-Party supervision and supervision from outside the Party.
Meeting attendees urged the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee to adhere to the correct political orientation, making policies to serve the overall situation and focusing on implementation.