China's Huawei breaks Guinness selfie world record

Chinese ICT giant Huawei broke the Guinness World Record on Tuesday for the most selfies taken with different people in just three minutes in Dubai.



The image featuring 160 participants was captured using the Huawei Mate 9 with Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa in the background.



The record breaking attempt took place at The Palace Hotel in Downtown Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



As per Guinness World Record guidelines, the image was a selfie taken by an individual using a smartphone or a digital camera and was captured in exactly 180 seconds.



To reach this record, Huawei chose their new flagship device, the Huawei Mate 9, and put it to the ultimate speed test.



The 160 participants were mostly Huawei Middle East employees as well as some of their friends and relatives.



To capture the world record-breaking selfie, the team used the 8-megapixel front camera of the Huawei Mate 9.



The new record attempt was monitored by Guinness World Record officials who set up an office in Dubai in February 2013.



David Wang, UAE Country Manager for Huawei Consumer Business Group said that breaking the Guinness World Record with the Mate 9 cements our belief that this smartphone "is truly unbeatable."



He added in an e-mailed statement, "We've set international standards before and the fact that this achievement was reached in the UAE makes it even more special for the region."



The previous record holder was Donnie Wahlberg and his fans aboard the New Kids on the Block Cruise in the Gulf of Mexico, featuring 122 people in October 2016.



Huawei's victory with 38 additional people renders the record even more difficult to break.

