25 killed in Kabul explosions: Afghan police

At least 25 people were killed and several others wounded after two explosions ripped near a government office along a busy road in the western part of Kabul on Tuesday, police said.



"Two suicide blasts rocked near a sub-office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the intelligence agency, at 3:45 p.m. (local time). The initial information found 25 dead and several others wounded," a police source told Xinhua.



Several offices of parliament are also located nearby, he said.



A senior member of NDS was among the killed and a lawmaker was among the injured, the source said.



An investigation has been launched into the incident and details will be released afterward.



The blasts occurred when government employees were leaving their offices in the Dar-ul-Aman locality.



The Taliban insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.



The Taliban has urged civilians to stay away from official gatherings, military convoys and centers regarded as possible targets by militants.



Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.

