Lippi focuses on long-term goal, despite latest defeat

Chinese player Chi Zhongguo reacts as Icelandic players celebrate scoring in the match at the China Cup on Tuesday in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. China lost 2-0. Photo: CFP

Marcello Lippi's impact on the Chinese national team setup has been immediate, even if things have quite gone his way on the pitch.



China may have been sunk by two second-­half goals from Iceland in last night's opening match of the inaugural China Cup in rainy Nanning, but it was Lippi's team selection that conveyed the ­extent of his influence so far.



An experimental squad saw six of the starting lineup make their international debuts, with another 10 squad members having also never represented their country at senior level.



Back when the Wanda Group announced plans for this tournament in the summer, it appeared that the intention was for China to use home advantage to beat some understrength, but highly ranked, international opponents, hoping for some cheap wins in order to appear to have made some progress. But Lippi's decision to use this tournament to try out some new players in the international arena contradicts that line of thought.



Of course, with all of China's biggest names elsewhere and stars from Chile, such as Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Manchester City's Claudio Bravo, remaining in Europe, the tournament has become far less attractive from a spectator's point of view.



But Lippi is keeping in mind the ­primary goal of the government-backed mission: improving Chinese soccer.



All the millions being lavished on ­players such as Oscar and Carlos Tevez does next to nothing to achieve this aim. Perhaps a nice trick here or there rubs off in training, but little else.



Equally, it's hard to believe that the next generation of Chinese players is truly being inspired by players who have given up the chance to compete at the highest level in ­order to pad their bank accounts.



And if money does serve as a motivating factor for those younger players, they are almost certain never to make it to the top.



It's at the top where 99 percent of the money in Chinese soccer is being spent, but it's at the bottom where it would actually have a lasting effect.



Credit Lippi, then, with resisting the pressure to make short-term gains against supposedly superior opposition his priority, instead preferring to look more long-term as he keeps the ultimate goal in mind.



Of course, the reality remains that 11 players from a country of 330,000 beat their counterparts from a population of 1.4 billion, but supporters of Chinese soccer will take a silver lining anywhere they can find one.



Mark Dreyer is the editor of China Sports Insider. A former reporter at Sky Sports and Fox Sports, he regularly comments on China's sports industry in global media. dreyermark@gmail.com