Bramall joins Arsenal

Cohen Bramall signed for Premier League giants Arsenal on Tuesday just a week after being made redundant from his factory job with luxury carmakers Bentley.



The 20-year-old defender - who had previously failed to convince Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday to take him on after trials with them - signed for a reported fee of 40,000 pounds ($48,500) from non-league side Hednesford Town.



Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said last week that Bramall reminded him of ­Gunners defending great Ashley Cole.

