Afobe gets clearance

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe will not be stopped from playing for his club during the African Nations Cup finals after electing to miss the tournament in Gabon.



His club said Tuesday they had received clearance from the Democratic Republic of Congo to use Afobe, who pulled out of selection for the tournament in order to cement his place with Bournemouth.



Afobe, who switched international allegiance after winning under-21 caps for England, had been expected to make his debut for the Congolese next week and his withdrawal was a huge setback for the team. They would have been entitled to ask FIFA to make the 23-year-old Afobe sit on the sidelines until their ­Nations Cup campaign was over but have chosen not to.





