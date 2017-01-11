Teenaged Russian ousts No.1 Kerber in Sydney

Angelique Kerber's build-up for next week's Australian Open suffered a setback when the world No.1 was beaten 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 by Russian teenager Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the Sydney International on Tuesday.



An error-prone Kerber ­struggled to reproduce the form that led her to a first Grand Slam triumph at Melbourne Park last year and came unstuck against the 19-year-old Kasatkina.



"The first matches of the year are always tough and I still don't feel my rhythm. I made too many mistakes," Kerber, who also lost in the quarter­finals in Brisbane last week, said of her 41 unforced errors.



Kasatkina kept her nerve when it mattered most and fought off three break points in the sixth game of the second set while leading 3-2 with a break. From there she did not have to look back.



"It's difficult to explain ­really. I beat the No.1 in the world and it doesn't happen ­every day," Kasatkina, ranked 26 in the world, said in a courtside interview.



Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova earlier won an all-Russian battle against Svetlana Kuznetsova.



Pavlyuchenkova beat world No.9 and defending champion Kuznetsova 7-5, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal clash against Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who caused another upset by defeating third seed Dominika Cibulkova.



Ninth-seeded Italian Robert Vinci also fell to Czech Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-3, but former world No.1 Caroline Wozniacki bucked the trend with a 6-0, 7-5 win over Kazakh Yulia Putintseva. Polish No.2 seed Agnieszka Radwanska also overcame American Christina Mchale 7-6 (7/1), 6-1.



