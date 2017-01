6.7-magnitude quake hits 97 km of Kirakira, Solomon Islands: USGS

An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale jolted 97 kilometers WNW of Kirakira, Solomon Islands at 15:27:19 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.



The epicenter, with a depth of 66.8 kilometers, was initially determined to be at 10.167 degrees south latitude and 161.075 degrees east longitude.