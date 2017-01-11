Sharapova to make comeback

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova will return to competitive action following a 15-month doping ban at the Stuttgart Grand Prix in April, the Russian said Tuesday.



The Florida-based Sharapova was originally banned for two years after testing positive for meldonium at last year's Australian Open.



The former world No.1, one of the highest-paid athletes in the world in the past decade, admitted she had used meldonium for years and was not aware it had been banned since the start of 2016.



Her suspension was later cut to 15 months on appeal.



She will return to action in time to contest the season's second Grand Slam at Roland Garros. The French Open begins on May 22.

