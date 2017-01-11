Kenyans under doping scrutiny

Kenya is to put 109 elite athletes under the watch of a team of selected doctors in a bid to stop doping, a practice that has tarnished the image of its famed sportsmen and women.



Athletics Kenya chief Jackson Tuwei said that in conjunction with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), five trusted doctors had been selected to work with the country's top athletes. Kenya was placed on the IAAF doping watchlist in 2016 after being ruled noncompliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency following a string of drug scandals.





