Airbnb’s China expansion won’t cause drastic changes

Airbnb, a San Francisco-based international rental agency established in 2008, with listings across more than 190 countries and regions and with 500,000 stays per night, began pushing into China in 2015. Since 2015, a new business model represented by Uber and Airbnb has sparked an investment craze in the sharing economy sector. Among the world's 177 unicorn firms, Uber and Airbnb reportedly have a market value of $68 billion and $30 billion, respectively.



The Chinese market is widely perceived as having the greatest potential for consumption. Following improvements in the credit system, information technology and mobile payment, online home rental services, an emerging sector in China, is growing at a rapid pace.



According to a consulting firm iResearch, China's home rental market was valued at 10 billion yuan ($1.44 billion) in 2015, with major firms Tujia and Xiaozhu respectively valued at $1 billion and $300 million.



Since 2015, China has been one of Airbnb's fastest-growing regions, with 75,000 home rental listings and an expansion rate of 700 percent. In addition, unlike Uber's precipitous operation in China, Airbnb adopted a slow approach by meeting government regulations and announced last December that it would store and process the data of domestic users in servers in China.



Airbnb's Chinese expansion is expected to push relatively weaker domestic peers to better equip themselves in three aspects.



First, Airbnb's presence in China will further invigorate the online home rental market, which was a late starter but has enjoyed fast development. The rise and expansion of the sector is complementary to China's existing traditional hotel industry. The company's mark on the Chinese market and increase in capital are expected to shift the industry landscape, putting an end to relatively monopolistic market competition.



Second, Airbnb could help domestic competitors diversify their business models, as represented by Airbnb's online customer-to-customer (C2C) platform and HomeAway's business-to-customer (B2C) model that integrates online and offline businesses. Both models are constantly evolving and neither a purely online nor offline operation can meet the market's appetite. Additionally, Airbnb can help the business model of short-term rental operations adapt to the Chinese market.



Third, introducing further competition into China could meet the diverse needs of customers. Compared to high-end hotels and the broad hotel industry, Airbnb in China meets accommodation demand for domestic short-term traveling. The company is also eyeing the rising overseas traveling sector, in which domestic competitor Tujia also wants a slice of the pie. In addition, introducing Airbnb's advanced identification recognition system and grading system into China's short-term rental market can help improve corresponding regulations and push forward sector development.



However, is it possible that Airbnb's China push will impact the short-term rental market? I tend to believe its rising investment and business integration is unlikely to exert big changes to the short-term home-sharing sector.



First, as of the end of June 2016, Tujia has the largest market share in the home-sharing sector, with 18.84 million app downloads, while Zhuna.cn and Airbnb ranked second and third with 3.38 million and 3.28 million users, respectively, according to data available. In terms of enlarging domestic market share, even though Airbnb is reportedly under talks to acquire Xiaozhu, the combined home rental listing would still be less than half of Tujia's. Besides, Xiaozhu is more complementary to Airbnb, which won't shake Tujia's leading position.



Second, Airbnb's business strategy is different from that of domestic competitors. Although the company profits by charging for online booking, its expansion into the Chinese market is aimed more at the explosive growth potential of overseas travel by the Chinese population. Instead of only providing accommodation services in China, Airbnb seeks to offer comprehensive customized service including traveling routes, dining and transport.



Last, legal restrictions and government supervision would hold back Airbnb's expansion in the Chinese market. Airbnb is being challenged by a number of legal issues in Europe and the US. Many of the issues fall into a gray area in the law and could easily constitute unfair competition against the traditional hotel industry. For example, accommodations on Airbnb are not required to register with the authorities, meet fire protection standards and hygiene requirements or provide 24-hour services. China's household registration system and the way the country manages its floating population puts further restraints on short-term rentals.



That said, Airbnb doesn't purely enable business model innovation, but poses a challenge to traditional social control that includes information security management by the government. More importantly, the challenge is likely to become more prominent amid the current macroeconomic downturn and growing social turbulence. It is envisioned that the encouragement of the emerging sector would be accompanied by efforts to overcome social uncertainties associated with the business model. There is yet no clear and consistent regulatory policy designed to oversee this burgeoning trend.



Besides, cultural differences would also weigh on Airbnb's expansion which relies on reputation and trust as part of the sharing economy. Compared with other parts of the world, China has a more restrained culture when it comes to trust. This would put limits on Airbnb's social media services, indisputably a concern for the online lodging service to address.



Airbnb's expansion into China could help boost the domestic short-term rental market, but it is unlikely to cause drastic changes in the domestic market in the short run.



The author is chief economist with Beijing Financial Street Investment Group Co Ltd. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn