Iran, major powers meet at final Iran nuclear talks before Trump takes office

Iran and major powers took stock Tuesday of their 2015 nuclear deal, with Donald Trump
's imminent inauguration and the death of a moderate former Iranian president raising worries about its future.
Trump, who takes office on January 20, has vowed to dismantle the "disastrous" accord, which saw Iran drastically reduce its atomic activities in exchange for the lifting of painful sanctions.
The death of Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Sunday aged 82 removed a widely respected backer in Iran of the deal at a time when frustration about the slow pace of sanctions relief is growing.
Iranian news agency ISNA called his passing a "great loss for the moderates," describing the ayatollah and president from 1989 to 1997 as "the sheikh of moderation."
Tuesday's meeting in Vienna - the city where the hard-fought deal was struck in July 2015 - brought together senior diplomats from Iran and the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany. It is the fourth such gathering to review progress implementing the accord since it came into force in January 2016 and was requested by Iran in December after US sanctions legislation was renewed for a decade. US restrictions under the Iran Sanctions Act targeting mostly the oil and gas sectors remain suspended, but Iran still saw the move as a violation of the nuclear deal.
There is also disappointment in Iran that many of the economic benefits that President Hassan Rouhani, 68, promised would come from the deal have fallen short.
Iran has been able to ramp up its vital oil exports to pre-sanctions levels and signed deals to splurge billions of dollars on dozens of new aircraft made by Airbus and Boeing. However, Iran's ability to do more business with the outside world is being hampered by US sanctions related to non-nuclear issues remaining in place. Fearful of falling foul of these and being slapped with hefty fines, this has made foreign banks reluctant to facilitate major transactions with Iranian firms.